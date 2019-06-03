24°
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KONDOR NÁNDOR életének 90. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 6-án, csütörtökön 13.30-kor lesz a zalaegerszegi Göcseji úti temetőben. Gyászmise aznap 8 órakor a Mária Magdolna templomban. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik gyászunkban bármilyen módon osztoznak. Gyászoló fia, menye, unokái, testvére
"Előttünk az arcod, szívünkben az emléked. Amíg élünk nem feledünk téged." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk BECS JÁNOS halálának. 1. évfordulóján. Szerető édesanyja, testvére, sógornője és unokahugai
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SIPOS ANDRÁSNÉ szül. Vörös Rózsa életének 91. évében hosszú betegség után 2019. május 17-én elhunyt. Végakaratának megfelelően hamvait szűk családi körben helyeztük örök nyugalomra a zalaegerszegi Új temetőben. Gyászoló fia és családja
"Örökké él, akit nagyon szeretnek." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk a rokonokkal, barátokkal, imserősökkel, hogy LAKATOS ERVIN szerető szíve örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán 14 órakor lesz a bocföldei temetőben. Előtte 13 órakor gyászmise a helyi templomban. Kérése, hogy egy szál virággal búcsúzzanak tőle és kérjük részvétüket ezzel sziveskedjenek kifejezni. Hálás köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik mély gyászunkban együttérzéssel osztoznak. Gyászoló szerettei
"Csak az idő múlik, feledni nem lehet. Szívünkben örök a fájdalom és a szeretet." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy LIPPA ISTVÁNNÉ szül. Dömötör Erzsébet életének 66. évében hosszan tartó betegség után elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán 14 órakor lesz a nagykanizsai köztemetőben. Előtte 12.30-kor gyászmise az alsóvárosi templomban. Köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, gyászunkban együttérzéssel osztoznak. Gyászoló családja
"Fáradt, beteg teste megpihenni tért, Küzdelmes volt az út, mely most véget ért." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ÖZV. BAUMGARTNER JÁNOSNÉ szül. Sári Ilona pózvai lakos életének 84. évében türelemmel viselt, hosszú betegségben csendben megpihent. Hamvainak örök nyugalomra helyezése 2019. június 4-én, kedden 10 óra 30 perckor lesz a pózvai temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, mély gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZABÓ JÓZSEFNÉ szül. Gróf Klára 85 éves korában 2019. május 26-án elhunyt. Végső búcsút 2019. június 4-én, kedden 15 órakor veszünk tőle a mikekarácsonyfai temetőben. Előtte 14.15-kor gyászmise. Köszönjük mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
"Addig vagy boldog, míg van, aki szeret, Aki a bajban megfogja a kezed. S hogy milyen fontos volt ő neked, Csak akkor érzed, ha nincs már veled." Soha el nem múló szeretettel emlékezünk DORMÁN JÓZSEF halálának első évfordulóján. Szerető családja
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KÓSI ENDRE életének 88. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 4-én, kedden 13 órakor lesz a lovászi temetőben. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk, hogy VARGA JÓZSEFNÉ szül. Kálovics Mária életének 90. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. június 4-én, kedden 13 órakor lesz a kiskanizsai temetőben. Gászmise aznap 8 órakor a kiskanizsai templomban. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SZILASI IMRE életének 80. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 6-án, csütörtökön 12 órakor lesz a zalaegerszegi Göcseji úti temetőben. Gyászolja: fia és unkái
"Nehéz a búcsú, ha tudjuk, hogy végleges." Charles Martin Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MIKOLA ZOLTÁN csömödéri lakos rövid szenvedés után, 74 éves korában elhunyt. Végső búcsút 2019. június 4-én, kedden veszünk tőle 13.30-kor a zalaegerszegi Új temetőben. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
"Fáradt, beteg teste megpihenni tért, Hosszú, s szép idő volt, amit Ő megért. Türelmesen várt az Úr hívó szavára, S most belépett Ő is az örök hazába." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SIMON FERENCNÉ szül. Kovács Mária életének 78. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán 15 órakor lesz a baki temetőben. Előtte 14 órakr gyászmise. Ezúton mondunk köszöntet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik és gyászunkban osztoznak. Gyászoló család
"Hiányod fájdalom, elviselni nehéz, Örökké tart szívünkben a rád emlékezés." Soha el nem múló fájdalommal emlékezünk FAZEKAS FERENC halálának 4. évfordulóján. Szerető családja
Fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy GLAVÁK JÁNOS 78 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 4-én, kedden 16 órakor lesz a miklósfai temetőben. Előtte 15.15-kor gyászmise a miklósfai templomban. A gyászoló család
"Távol vagy tőlünk, mégis oly közel, Mert szívünk mélyén rejtettünk el. Veled vagyunk most is, Te pedig velünk vagy, Mert szeretetünk irántad oly végtelenül nagy." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk CSÁSZÁR GELLÉRT halálának első évfordulóján. Szerető családja
"Küzdöttél, de már nem lehet, Csend ölel át és szeretet. Csak az hal meg, kit felednek, Örökké él, kit igazán szeretnek." (Kosztolányi Dezső) Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága, jó édesapánk, nagypapánk, apósunk, barátunk, rokonunk VIGH TAMÁS az Üveggyár és a Tungsram volt dolgozója életének 70. évében hosszú szenvedés után elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán 13 órakor lesz a nagykanizsai köztemetőben. Gyászmise aznap 12 órakor a kórház kápolnában. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik, gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy JURITY JÓZSEFNÉ szül. Ciota Anna 85 éves korában hosszan tartó türelemmel viselt betegségben 2019. május 22-én elhunyt. Temetése családi körben 2019. május 30-án megtörtént. Ezúttal mondunk köszönetet dr. Szél Szilvia háziorvosnak, asszisztenseinek, dr. Gerencsér Éva II. Belosztály kezelőrovásának, nővéreinek, valamint az Onkológiai és Nephrologiai Szakrendelési Osztály orvosainak, nővéreinek áldozatos, odaadó munkájukért. A gyászoló család
"Téged elfelejteni soha nem lehet, Sajnos meg kell tanulni élni nélküled. Csak az hal meg, akit elfelejtenek, Örökké él, akit nagyon szeretnek." Soha el nem múló szeretettel emlékezünk KOCFÁN JÓZSEF halálának 3. évfordulóján. Szerető családja
"A szeretet, mit tőletek kaptunk, éltet minket tovább..." Garaboncon emlékezünk TÓTH LÁSZLÓ halálának 10. és TÓTH BARNABÁS halálának 29. évfordulóján. Szeretteik
