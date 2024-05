Russian forces recently advanced southeast of Tykhe (just east of Vovchansk) in northern Kharkiv Oblast; within eastern Berestove (NW of Svatove) and east of Makiivka (northwest of Kreminna) in Luhansk Oblast; and SW of Novomykhailivka (SW of Donetsk City) in Donetsk Oblast. https://t.co/iKb1hUWmyy pic.twitter.com/UFdBTU6hbI