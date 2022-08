MITROVICA, KOSOVO - AUGUST 01: Members of Kosovo Force (KFOR) take measures at a checkpoint after Kosovo decided to postpone the implementation of a new law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate in Mitrovica, Kosovo on August 01, 2022. Erkin Keci / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Erkin Keci / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

Forrás: Anadolu Agency/AFP