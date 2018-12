Elpusztult Ausztrália kedvenc kenguruja

View this post on Instagram

Remembering Roger, the world’s most buff kangaroo, and a true icon of @ausoutbacknt's @thekangaroosanctuary. 💛 Over the years, Roger's ripped physique and imposing size have made global headlines. Once the alpha male of the Kangaroo Sanctuary in his heyday, Roger stood at 2 metres tall and weighed in at 89 kilograms. After 12 wonderful years, Roger sadly passed away of old age. He had a great life, and was loved by millions around the globe. #seeaustralia #ntaustralia #rogerthekangaroo #kangaroo